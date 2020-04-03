Brookline Bancrp Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BRKL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brookline Bancrp (NASDAQ:BRKL) on January 29th, 2020 at $15.31. In approximately 1 month, Brookline Bancrp has returned 4.96% as of today's recent price of $14.55.

Brookline Bancrp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.96 and a 52-week low of $13.63 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $14.55 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Brookline Bank. The Bank is a full-service financial institution providing individuals and small to mid-sized businesses with personal deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity credit, C & I lending, commercial real estate lending, cash management, payroll and merchant services, and access to investment services.

