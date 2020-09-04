Brookline Bancrp Down 20.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BRKL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brookline Bancrp (NASDAQ:BRKL) on January 29th, 2020 at $15.31. In approximately 2 months, Brookline Bancrp has returned 20.12% as of today's recent price of $12.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Brookline Bancrp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.62 and a high of $16.96 and are now at $12.23, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Brookline Bank. The Bank is a full-service financial institution providing individuals and small to mid-sized businesses with personal deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity credit, C & I lending, commercial real estate lending, cash management, payroll and merchant services, and access to investment services.

