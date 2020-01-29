Brookdale Sr Shares Down 6.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BKD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD) on October 31st, 2019 at $7.45. In approximately 3 months, Brookdale Sr has returned 6.85% as of today's recent price of $6.94.

Brookdale Sr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.80 and a 52-week low of $5.97 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $6.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living facilities in the United States. The Company offers its residents access to a full continuum of services across all sectors of the senior living industry. Brookdale Senior operates independent living and assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and a skilled nursing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brookdale Sr.

