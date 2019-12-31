Broadcom Ltd Up 9.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AVGO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) on October 15th, 2019 at $286.41. In approximately 3 months, Broadcom Ltd has returned 9.38% as of today's recent price of $313.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Broadcom Ltd have traded between a low of $230.33 and a high of $331.20 and are now at $313.27, which is 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and markets digital and analog semiconductors. The Company offers wireless RF components, storage adapters, controllers, networking processors, switches, fiber optic modules, motion control encoders, and optical sensors. Broadcom markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Broadcom Ltd shares.

Log in and add Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.