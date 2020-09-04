Brixmor Property Has Returned 52.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) on December 13th, 2019 at $20.85. In approximately 4 months, Brixmor Property has returned 52.42% as of today's recent price of $9.92.

Over the past year, Brixmor Property has traded in a range of $7.51 to $22.74 and is now at $9.62, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. Brixmor Property Group serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brixmor Property.

Log in and add Brixmor Property (BRX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.