Brixmor Property (BRX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) on December 13th, 2019 at $20.85. In approximately 3 months, Brixmor Property has returned 12.09% as of today's recent price of $18.33.

Brixmor Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.74 and a 52-week low of $16.86 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $18.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. Brixmor Property Group serves customers in the United States.

