Bristol-Myer Sqb Shares (BMY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) on March 26th, 2020 at $51.82. In approximately 1 month, Bristol-Myer Sqb has returned 15.99% as of today's recent price of $60.10.

Over the past year, Bristol-Myer Sqb has traded in a range of $42.48 to $68.34 and is now at $60.83, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Bristol-Myers Squibb products and experimental therapies address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

