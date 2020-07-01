Bristol-Myer Sqb Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BMY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) on August 2nd, 2019 at $45.57. In approximately 5 months, Bristol-Myer Sqb has returned 38.14% as of today's recent price of $62.95.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.75 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $63.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Bristol-Myers Squibb products and experimental therapies address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

