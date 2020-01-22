Bristol-Myer Sqb Has Returned 48.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BMY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) on August 2nd, 2019 at $45.57. In approximately 6 months, Bristol-Myer Sqb has returned 48.10% as of today's recent price of $67.49.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.09 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $67.49 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% higher and 1.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Bristol-Myers Squibb products and experimental therapies address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

