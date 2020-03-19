Bristol-Myer Sqb Has Returned 19.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BMY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) on February 25th, 2020 at $62.76. In approximately 3 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb has returned 19.94% as of today's recent price of $50.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have traded between a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $49.26, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Bristol-Myers Squibb products and experimental therapies address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

