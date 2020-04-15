Bristol-Myer Sqb (BMY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) on March 26th, 2020 at $51.82. In approximately 3 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb has returned 14.27% as of today's recent price of $59.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $59.21, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Bristol-Myers Squibb products and experimental therapies address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb.

