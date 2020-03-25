Brink'S Co/The Shares Down 50.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brink'S Co/The (:BCO) on January 22nd, 2020 at $91.19. In approximately 2 months, Brink'S Co/The has returned 50.92% as of today's recent price of $44.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brink'S Co/The have traded between a low of $40.18 and a high of $97.12 and are now at $44.76, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

The Brink's Company provides security services globally. The Company provides secure transportation, cash logistics and other security-related services to banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brink'S Co/The.

Log in and add Brink'S Co/The (BCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.