Brinker Intl Has Returned 70.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT) on February 3rd, 2020 at $41.95. In approximately 1 month, Brinker Intl has returned 70.25% as of today's recent price of $12.48.

Over the past year, Brinker Intlhas traded in a range of $12.38 to $47.57 and are now at $12.48. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Brinker International, Inc. is a restaurant operator who owns, operates, or franchises establishments in the United States and Internationally. These restaurants offer customers burgers, ribs, salads, steaks, classic Italian fare, and Tex-Mex offerings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brinker Intl.

