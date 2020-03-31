Brightcove Has Returned 34.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BCOV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) on September 10th, 2019 at $10.65. In approximately 7 months, Brightcove has returned 34.62% as of today's recent price of $6.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Brightcove share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.44 and a high of $12.87 and are now at $6.96, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Brightcove Inc. provides video hosting and publishing services. The Company operates a video platform whose services include uploading and encoding, content management, players and styling, delivery, and live streaming. Brightcove offers its services globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brightcove.

