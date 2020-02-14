Brightcove Down 18.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BCOV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) on September 10th, 2019 at $10.65. In approximately 5 months, Brightcove has returned 18.27% as of today's recent price of $8.70.

Over the past year, Brightcove has traded in a range of $7.88 to $12.87 and is now at $8.74, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Brightcove Inc. provides video hosting and publishing services. The Company operates a video platform whose services include uploading and encoding, content management, players and styling, delivery, and live streaming. Brightcove offers its services globally.

