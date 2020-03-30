Bridge Bancorp Has Returned 36.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BDGE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) on January 23rd, 2020 at $31.99. In approximately 2 months, Bridge Bancorp has returned 36.02% as of today's recent price of $20.47.

In the past 52 weeks, Bridge Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.10 and a high of $34.25 and are now at $20.47, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides commercial and consumer banking and limited trust services, including accepting deposits and originating various loans. Bridge Bancorp operates in the State of New York.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bridge Bancorp.

Log in and add Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.