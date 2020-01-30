Brandywine Rlty Shares Up 4.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BDN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) on November 4th, 2019 at $15.49. In approximately 3 months, Brandywine Rlty has returned 4.06% as of today's recent price of $16.11.

Over the past year, Brandywine Rlty has traded in a range of $14.03 to $16.20 and is now at $16.11, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

