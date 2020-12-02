Brandywine Rlty Shares Up 2.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BDN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) on November 4th, 2019 at $15.49. In approximately 3 months, Brandywine Rlty has returned 2.42% as of today's recent price of $15.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Brandywine Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.03 and a high of $16.23 and are now at $15.86, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

