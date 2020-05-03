BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Down 12.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BPT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) on January 27th, 2020 at $7.02. In approximately 1 month, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has returned 12.62% as of today's recent price of $6.13.

In the past 52 weeks, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.60 and a high of $28.19 and are now at $6.13, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.5%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust provides oil and gas services. The Trust receives a per barrel percentage royalty of the average daily net production of oil and condensate per quarter from British Petroleum's working interests in the Prudhoe Bay Field on the North Slope of Alaska.

