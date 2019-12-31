Boyd Gaming Corp Up 16.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BYD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) on October 11th, 2019 at $25.92. In approximately 3 months, Boyd Gaming Corp has returned 16.48% as of today's recent price of $30.19.

Over the past year, Boyd Gaming Corp has traded in a range of $19.89 to $31.80 and is now at $30.19, 52% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Boyd Gaming Corporation owns and operates several gaming properties throughout the United States. The Company also operates entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and recreational facilities on its properties.

