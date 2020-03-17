Box Inc- Class A Down 40.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BOX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Box Inc- Class A (NYSE:BOX) on January 27th, 2020 at $15.68. In approximately 2 months, Box Inc- Class A has returned 40.24% as of today's recent price of $9.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Box Inc- Class A have traded between the current low of $8.79 and a high of $21.19 and are now at $9.54. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 2.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Box, Inc. develops Internet applications software. The Company operates a content sharing platform that enables users to share, access, and manage content in the cloud, as well as provides mobile access, file storage, and online collaboration solutions. Box serves customers worldwide.

