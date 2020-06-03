SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Box Inc- Class A (NYSE:BOX) on January 27th, 2020 at $15.68. In approximately 1 month, Box Inc- Class A has returned 4.62% as of today's recent price of $14.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Box Inc- Class A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.46 and a high of $21.19 and are now at $14.96, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Box, Inc. develops Internet applications software. The Company operates a content sharing platform that enables users to share, access, and manage content in the cloud, as well as provides mobile access, file storage, and online collaboration solutions. Box serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Box Inc- Class A.

