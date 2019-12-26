Bottomline Tech Shares Up 27.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EPAY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bottomline Tech (NASDAQ:EPAY) on November 7th, 2019 at $42.06. In approximately 2 months, Bottomline Tech has returned 27.59% as of today's recent price of $53.66.

Bottomline Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.16 and a 52-week low of $37.04 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $53.66 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice, and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions, and banks worldwide. The Company's solutions are used to streamline, automate, and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance, and transactional documents.

