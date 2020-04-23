SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) on March 26th, 2020 at $30.94. In approximately 4 weeks, Boston Scientifc has returned 15.97% as of today's recent price of $35.88.

Boston Scientifc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.62 and a 52-week low of $24.10 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $35.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Boston Scientifc.

Log in and add Boston Scientifc (BSX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.