Boston Scientifc Up 15.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BSX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) on March 26th, 2020 at $30.94. In approximately 1 month, Boston Scientifc has returned 15.77% as of today's recent price of $35.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boston Scientifc have traded between a low of $24.10 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $35.82, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

