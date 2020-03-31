Boston Priv Finl Down 35.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BPFH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH) on February 25th, 2020 at $10.96. In approximately 1 month, Boston Priv Finl has returned 35.95% as of today's recent price of $7.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boston Priv Finl have traded between a low of $5.18 and a high of $13.08 and are now at $7.11, which is 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries offers a variety of banking, commercial, and residential lending services, as well as trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Boston Priv Finl.

