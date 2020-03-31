MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Boston Priv Finl Down 35.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BPFH)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:10am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH) on February 25th, 2020 at $10.96. In approximately 1 month, Boston Priv Finl has returned 35.95% as of today's recent price of $7.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boston Priv Finl have traded between a low of $5.18 and a high of $13.08 and are now at $7.11, which is 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries offers a variety of banking, commercial, and residential lending services, as well as trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Boston Priv Finl.

Log in and add Boston Priv Finl (BPFH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights boston priv finl

Ticker(s): BPFH

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.