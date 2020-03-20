Boston Beer-A Down 16.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SAM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boston Beer-A (NYSE:SAM) on February 24th, 2020 at $385.54. In approximately 3 weeks, Boston Beer-A has returned 16.47% as of today's recent price of $322.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Beer-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $258.34 and a high of $444.64 and are now at $322.04, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces a variety of craft-brewed beers and cider products at various contract breweries and Company-owned breweries. The Company sells its products under brand names such as Boston Beer Company, Oregon Beer and Brewing Company, Samuel Adams, and HardCore. Boston Beer sells its products to a network of wholesale distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Boston Beer-A.

Log in and add Boston Beer-A (SAM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.