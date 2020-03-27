Borgwarner Inc Shares Down 39.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BWA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) on January 13th, 2020 at $41.26. In approximately 2 months, Borgwarner Inc has returned 39.55% as of today's recent price of $24.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Borgwarner Inc have traded between a low of $17.00 and a high of $46.60 and are now at $24.58, which is 45% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

BorgWarner, Inc. supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. The Company's products are manufactured and sold worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. BorgWarner operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

