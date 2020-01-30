Borgwarner Inc Has Returned 14.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BWA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) on January 13th, 2020 at $41.26. In approximately 2 weeks, Borgwarner Inc has returned 14.88% as of today's recent price of $35.12.

Over the past year, Borgwarner Inc has traded in a range of $30.71 to $46.60 and is now at $35.12, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

BorgWarner, Inc. supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. The Company's products are manufactured and sold worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. BorgWarner operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Borgwarner Inc.

