Booz Allen Hamil Up 6.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BAH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH) on January 7th, 2020 at $73.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Booz Allen Hamil has returned 6.15% as of today's recent price of $78.23.

Over the past year, Booz Allen Hamil has traded in a range of $47.58 to $79.97 and is now at $78.57, 65% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% higher and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting services to the U.S. government in the defense, intelligence, and civil markets. The Company offers economic and business analysis, information technology, intelligence and operations analysis, modeling and simulation, organization, and other consulting services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Booz Allen Hamil shares.

Log in and add Booz Allen Hamil (BAH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.