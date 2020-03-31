Boot Barn Holdin Shares Down 70.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BOOT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) on January 27th, 2020 at $41.41. In approximately 2 months, Boot Barn Holdin has returned 70.18% as of today's recent price of $12.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boot Barn Holdin have traded between a low of $8.03 and a high of $48.11 and are now at $12.32, which is 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. sells western and work gear for individuals and families. The Company sells boots, jeans, shirts, hats, belts, jewelry, and other products. Boot Barn operates throughout the United States.

