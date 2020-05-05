Boot Barn Holdin Shares (BOOT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) on January 27th, 2020 at $41.41. In approximately 3 months, Boot Barn Holdin has returned 54.43% as of today's recent price of $18.87.

Over the past year, Boot Barn Holdin has traded in a range of $8.03 to $48.11 and is now at $18.87, 135% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 4.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. sells western and work gear for individuals and families. The Company sells boots, jeans, shirts, hats, belts, jewelry, and other products. Boot Barn operates throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Boot Barn Holdin.

