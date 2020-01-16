Boot Barn Holdin Shares Up 27.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BOOT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) on August 29th, 2019 at $34.84. In approximately 5 months, Boot Barn Holdin has returned 27.07% as of today's recent price of $44.27.

Over the past year, Boot Barn Holdin has traded in a range of $20.26 to $48.11 and is now at $44.27, 119% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. sells western and work gear for individuals and families. The Company sells boots, jeans, shirts, hats, belts, jewelry, and other products. Boot Barn operates throughout the United States.

