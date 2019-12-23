Boot Barn Holdin Has Returned 26.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BOOT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) on August 29th, 2019 at $34.84. In approximately 4 months, Boot Barn Holdin has returned 26.66% as of today's recent price of $44.13.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boot Barn Holdin have traded between a low of $15.01 and a high of $44.42 and are now at $44.13, which is 194% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. sells western and work gear for individuals and families. The Company sells boots, jeans, shirts, hats, belts, jewelry, and other products. Boot Barn operates throughout the United States.

