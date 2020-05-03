Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BCEI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) on January 10th, 2020 at $22.46. In approximately 2 months, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has returned 18.73% as of today's recent price of $18.25.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.75 and a 52-week low of $11.81 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $18.25 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

