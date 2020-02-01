Bok Finl Corp Shares Up 13.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BOKF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) on October 16th, 2019 at $77.29. In approximately 3 months, Bok Finl Corp has returned 12.96% as of today's recent price of $87.31.

Bok Finl Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.72 and a 52-week low of $71.99 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $87.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

BOK Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a range of deposit products, loans, and other financial services to businesses and consumers through offices and the Internet. BOK also offers trust services, electronic funds transfer services, online insurance, and other online services.

