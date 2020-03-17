Bok Finl Corp Has Returned 38.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BOKF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) on January 22nd, 2020 at $81.57. In approximately 2 months, Bok Finl Corp has returned 38.80% as of today's recent price of $49.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bok Finl Corp have traded between a low of $42.29 and a high of $88.70 and are now at $49.92, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 3.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

BOK Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a range of deposit products, loans, and other financial services to businesses and consumers through offices and the Internet. BOK also offers trust services, electronic funds transfer services, online insurance, and other online services.

