Boingo Wireless Has Returned 32.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WIFI)

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:37pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) on March 26th, 2020 at $9.73. In approximately 3 weeks, Boingo Wireless has returned 32.27% as of today's recent price of $12.87.

Boingo Wireless share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.02 and a 52-week low of $6.66 and are now trading 93% above that low price at $12.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. provides mobile internet services. The Company's solution includes software for Wi-Fi enabled devices, such as smart phones, laptops and tablet computers, and its back-end system infrastructure that detects and enables one-click access to its global Wi-Fi network.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Boingo Wireless shares.

Keywords: spotlights boingo wireless

Ticker(s): WIFI

