Bluerock Residen Has Returned 48.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BRG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG) on February 27th, 2020 at $11.00. In approximately 4 weeks, Bluerock Residen has returned 48.09% as of today's recent price of $5.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Bluerock Residen share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.25 and a high of $12.65 and are now at $5.71, 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires apartment properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bluerock Residen.

