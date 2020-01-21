Bluerock Residen Up 25.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BRG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG) on December 7th, 2018 at $9.64. In approximately 14 months, Bluerock Residen has returned 25.31% as of today's recent price of $12.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bluerock Residen have traded between a low of $9.99 and a high of $12.65 and are now at $12.08, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires apartment properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bluerock Residen shares.

Log in and add Bluerock Residen (BRG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.