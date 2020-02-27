Blueprint Medici Has Returned 21.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BPMC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Blueprint Medici (NASDAQ:BPMC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $73.65. In approximately 1 month, Blueprint Medici has returned 21.85% as of today's recent price of $57.56.

Over the past year, Blueprint Medici has traded in a range of $57.17 to $102.98 and is now at $57.56, 1% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 0.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops and distributes biomedical treatments. The Company researches and produces medicines and treatments for cancer targeting the molecular differences. Blueprint Medicines focuses selective drugs for genomically defined cancer patients.

