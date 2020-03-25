Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Shares Down 55.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BXC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (:BXC) on February 26th, 2020 at $12.43. In approximately 4 weeks, Bluelinx Hldgs Inc has returned 55.25% as of today's recent price of $5.56.

Bluelinx Hldgs Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.03 and a 52-week low of $4.60 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $5.56 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

