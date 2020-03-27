Bluebird Bio Inc Shares Down 43.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BLUE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) on February 20th, 2020 at $81.99. In approximately 1 month, Bluebird Bio Inc has returned 43.20% as of today's recent price of $46.57.

Bluebird Bio Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $163.43 and a 52-week low of $38.95 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $46.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Bluebird Bio, Inc. provides biotechnological products and services. The Company offers gene therapies for severe genetic disorders such as childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, neurodegenerative disorders, and beta-thalassemia. Bluebird Bio operates in the United States.

