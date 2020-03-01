Bluebird Bio Inc Shares Up 7.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BLUE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) on November 29th, 2019 at $82.48. In approximately 1 month, Bluebird Bio Inc has returned 7.60% as of today's recent price of $88.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bluebird Bio Inc have traded between a low of $72.02 and a high of $163.43 and are now at $88.74, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Bluebird Bio, Inc. provides biotechnological products and services. The Company offers gene therapies for severe genetic disorders such as childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, neurodegenerative disorders, and beta-thalassemia. Bluebird Bio operates in the United States.

