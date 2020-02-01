Blue Bird Corp Has Returned 16.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BLBD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) on October 23rd, 2019 at $19.77. In approximately 2 months, Blue Bird Corp has returned 16.34% as of today's recent price of $23.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Blue Bird Corp have traded between a low of $16.37 and a high of $23.29 and are now at $23.00, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 1.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

Blue Bird Corporation designs and manufactures school buses. The Company provides alternative fuel applications through propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses.



