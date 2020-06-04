Blue Bird Corp Down 45.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BLBD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) on February 19th, 2020 at $18.91. In approximately 2 months, Blue Bird Corp has returned 45.53% as of today's recent price of $10.30.

Blue Bird Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.99 and a 52-week low of $8.40 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $10.30 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

Blue Bird Corporation designs and manufactures school buses. The Company provides alternative fuel applications through propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Blue Bird Corp.

Log in and add Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.