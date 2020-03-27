Blue Bird Corp Down 36.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BLBD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) on February 19th, 2020 at $18.91. In approximately 1 month, Blue Bird Corp has returned 36.86% as of today's recent price of $11.94.

Over the past year, Blue Bird Corp has traded in a range of $8.78 to $23.99 and is now at $11.94, 36% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 4.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

Blue Bird Corporation designs and manufactures school buses. The Company provides alternative fuel applications through propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses.

