Blucora Inc Has Returned 12.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BCOR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) on March 26th, 2020 at $11.65. In approximately 4 weeks, Blucora Inc has returned 12.36% as of today's recent price of $13.09.

Blucora Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.17 and a 52-week low of $8.66 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $13.09 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Blucora, Inc. provides online solutions for consumers and business partners. The Company owns and operates Internet businesses that provide online search and monetization solutions to a network of global partners as well as provide online tax preparation solutions to consumers and professional preparers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Blucora Inc shares.

Log in and add Blucora Inc (BCOR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.