Blucora Inc Down 60.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BCOR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) on January 16th, 2020 at $23.22. In approximately 2 months, Blucora Inc has returned 60.03% as of today's recent price of $9.28.

Blucora Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.17 and the current low of $8.66 and are currently at $9.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.39% lower and 4.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Blucora, Inc. provides online solutions for consumers and business partners. The Company owns and operates Internet businesses that provide online search and monetization solutions to a network of global partners as well as provide online tax preparation solutions to consumers and professional preparers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Blucora Inc.

