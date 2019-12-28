Blucora Inc Up 13.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BCOR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) on November 26th, 2019 at $23.13. In approximately 1 month, Blucora Inc has returned 13.04% as of today's recent price of $26.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Blucora Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.40 and a high of $37.17 and are now at $26.14, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Blucora, Inc. provides online solutions for consumers and business partners. The Company owns and operates Internet businesses that provide online search and monetization solutions to a network of global partners as well as provide online tax preparation solutions to consumers and professional preparers.

